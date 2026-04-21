Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $8.46. Titan International shares last traded at $8.3850, with a volume of 621,765 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Titan International in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Titan International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.The firm had revenue of $410.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In other news, major shareholder Aipct Holdings Llc sold 3,041,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $27,219,527.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,880,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,480,278.10. This trade represents a 25.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,491,649 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 1,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Titan International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,219 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 725,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 207,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Titan International by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 186,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company's stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

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