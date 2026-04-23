Titan International (TWI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $497.2290 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.86 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Titan International Stock Down 0.9%

Titan International stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan International news, major shareholder Aipct Holdings Llc sold 3,041,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $27,219,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,880,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,480,278.10. This trade represents a 25.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Titan International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Titan International in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

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