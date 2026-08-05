Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) CEO Ivor Elrifi Purchases 667,000 Shares

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report) CEO Ivor Elrifi bought 667,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,472,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,472,261. This trade represents a 17.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 966,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,572. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tiziana Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,017 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences plc NASDAQ: TLSA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics in the fields of oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in London, with research and development operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company advances both small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibody candidates designed to modulate immune pathways and target tumor growth.

The company's lead small‐molecule program, milciclib, is an oral cyclin‐dependent kinase inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma and certain neuroendocrine tumors.

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