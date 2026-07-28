Tj Kennedy Purchases 29,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) Chairman Tj Kennedy bought 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 29,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,370. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Byrna Technologies Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,319. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.32 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 89.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYRN. Wall Street Zen cut Byrna Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research set a $7.50 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYRN

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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