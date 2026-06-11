TJX Companies FY2027 EPS Forecast Raised by Erste Group Bank

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies' current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for TJX Companies' FY2028 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

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TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $167.81 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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