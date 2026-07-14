TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 9,589 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $1,751,239.07. Following the sale, the director owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,151,734.19. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84.

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $184.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.95. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 108,668.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock worth $265,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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