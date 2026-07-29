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Todd Duchene Sells 10,000 Shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Todd Duchene sold 10,000 Core Scientific shares for $209,500, reducing his stake by 0.5% while retaining nearly 2 million shares.
  • Mixed performance: CORZ fell 12.7% to $18.12, and quarterly EPS of a $3.32 loss sharply missed expectations despite revenue exceeding estimates at $164.2 million.
  • Analysts remain optimistic: The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with a $31.43 target, supported by Core Scientific’s growing colocation business and strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure.
  • Interested in Core Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,989,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,671,665.95. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Down 12.7%

CORZ traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 35,469,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,759,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 5.50. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,960,320 shares of the company's stock worth $494,462,000 after buying an additional 5,359,710 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,493,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

More Core Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership strengthens Core Scientific’s AI pivot. AMD plans to secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including approximately 530 megawatts covered by 15-year agreements across five sites. The initial contracts represent roughly $14 billion in potential base revenue, with an option for additional capacity through 2028. Reuters AMD infrastructure partnership
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive. Canaccord raised its price target to $36 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham reaffirmed Buy, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. These targets reflect optimism that contracted AI colocation revenue can materially improve Core Scientific’s future cash flow.
  • Positive Sentiment: Colocation revenue is growing rapidly. Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, above expectations, helped by colocation revenue of $136.7 million versus $10.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $41.1 million, highlighting improving operations despite the GAAP loss. Core Scientific second-quarter results
  • Neutral Sentiment: New director adds technology expertise. Core Scientific appointed Mark W. Adams to its seven-member board. His background in AI infrastructure, semiconductors and storage aligns with the company’s strategic transition, although the appointment has limited immediate financial impact. Mark Adams board appointment
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly GAAP results missed sharply. Core Scientific reported a $3.32-per-share loss versus the $0.06 consensus loss, although adjusted EPS was cited elsewhere at $0.18. The reported deficit was largely linked to noncash warrant fair-value adjustments, but the results still increase volatility and investor scrutiny.
  • Negative Sentiment: Downgrade and execution risks weigh on sentiment. KBW lowered CORZ to Market Perform. Converting mining facilities for AI workloads requires substantial spending—about $797.5 million in quarterly capital expenditures—and AMD’s warrants to purchase up to 30 million shares at $23.47 could dilute existing holders. An insider also sold 10,000 shares, a modest but negative signal.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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