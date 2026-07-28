Todd Reit Buys 3,900 Shares of Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Stock

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF - Get Free Report) Director Todd Reit bought 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $11,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,115. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Performance

NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Mfs Govt Mkts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Mfs Govt Mkts's previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Fund NYSE: MGF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund's portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

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