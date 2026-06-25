Tom Clapprood Sells 3,035 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $636,743.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,237,750.20. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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