Tomer Weingarten Sells 39,118 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,700,130.89. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $343,674.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48.

On Friday, May 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $969,632.51.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $562,362.08.

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SentinelOne Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE S traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 6,151,201 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,000. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 121.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Report on S

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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