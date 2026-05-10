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Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Fluence Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights three AI-related stocks to watch: Fluence Energy, Tempus AI, and Hut 8 were identified by its stock screener as the top artificial intelligence stocks based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • Fluence Energy combines energy storage with AI-enabled software, selling integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence for renewables and storage applications across multiple regions.
  • Tempus AI and Hut 8 represent different AI use cases: Tempus applies AI to precision medicine in healthcare, while Hut 8 operates data centers supporting digital assets, high-performance computing, and AI workloads.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy, Tempus AI, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or benefit from artificial intelligence technologies. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies seen as having growth potential from AI products, services, chips, software, or infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fluence Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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