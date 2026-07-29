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Top Canadian Stocks To Follow Today - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Bank Of Montreal logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Canadian stocks are highlighted as worth watching today based on their recent dollar trading volume: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Baytex Energy.
  • The companies provide exposure to several major sectors, including banking and wealth management, oil and gas, consumer beverages, and transportation and logistics across Canada, the U.S., and international markets.
  • The list is a screening-based market alert rather than a ranking or investment recommendation; investors should consider currency, regulatory, commodity-price, and broader market risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bank Of Montreal, Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Baytex Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies incorporated or primarily operating in Canada, typically traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to Canada’s economy and industries such as financial services, energy, mining, and technology, while also considering currency, regulatory, and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Baytex Energy (BTE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank Of Montreal Right Now?

Before you consider Bank Of Montreal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank Of Montreal wasn't on the list.

While Bank Of Montreal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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