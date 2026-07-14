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Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven fertilizer stocks to watch on July 14: CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, CVR Energy, ICL Group, Intrepid Potash, and LSB Industries. The list was based on stocks with the highest dollar trading volume in the sector over recent days.
  • The article notes that fertilizer stocks are closely tied to broader agricultural and commodity trends, including global food demand, crop prices, natural gas costs, weather, and farm spending. These factors can drive volatility and investor interest in the group.
  • Each featured company has a distinct fertilizer-related focus, ranging from nitrogen and potash to phosphate and crop-input services. Several also have adjacent businesses, such as petroleum refining at CVR Energy and specialty chemicals at ICL Group.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, CVR Energy, ICL Group, Intrepid Potash, and Lsb Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **Fertilizer stocks** are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers and related agricultural nutrients used to improve crop yields. For stock market investors, this sector is often tied to factors like global food demand, crop prices, natural gas costs, weather patterns, and agricultural spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

ICL Group (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICL

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPI

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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