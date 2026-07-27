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Top Financial Stocks To Follow Today - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Bank of America logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood Markets, Visa, and Citigroup are the five financial stocks attracting the highest recent dollar trading volume and are highlighted as stocks to watch.
  • The group spans traditional banking, wealth and investment management, brokerage and digital investing, payments, and institutional financial services, offering varied exposure to the financial sector.
  • Financial stocks may provide income and growth potential but remain sensitive to interest rates, economic conditions, credit risk, and regulatory changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Robinhood Markets, Visa, and Citigroup are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and brokerage companies. For stock market investors, these stocks offer potential income and growth but may be especially sensitive to interest rates, economic conditions, credit risk, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank of America Right Now?

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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