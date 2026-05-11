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Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven green energy stocks as worth watching, based on its screener and recent dollar trading volume activity over the last several days.
  • NWTN was featured for its smart passenger vehicles and EV offerings, including the Supersport coupe and the MUSE and ADA models, with operations in the U.S., UAE, and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve stood out for its vehicle-to-grid technology platform, which lets EV batteries store and resell unused energy back to the grid and supports energy needs for vehicles and fleets.
  • Five stocks we like better than NWTN.

NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are focused on producing, developing, or supporting renewable and low-emission energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and energy storage. For stock market investors, these stocks typically represent opportunities to invest in the transition away from fossil fuels, while often carrying risks tied to regulation, technology changes, and the pace of adoption of clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

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