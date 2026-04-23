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Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights CAVA (CAVA), Conagra Brands (CAG), Casey's General Stores (CASY), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and Maplebear/Instacart (CART) as the five grocery stocks to watch now.
  • Those names were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Grocery stocks over the past several days, per MarketBeat's screener.
  • Grocery stocks are seen as a relatively defensive sector with steady, recession‑resilient demand and typically stable cash flows/dividends, but margins can be pressured by commodity swings and intense price competition.
  • Interested in CAVA Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Maplebear are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of companies whose primary businesses are grocery retailing and related supply chains — for example supermarket chains, food wholesalers, distributors, and firms that provide grocery delivery or private‑label food products. Investors view them as a relatively defensive sector with steady, recession‑resilient demand and typically lower growth but stable cash flows and dividends, while margins can be squeezed by commodity price swings and intense price competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAVA Group Right Now?

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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