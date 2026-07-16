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Top Home Improvement Stocks To Research - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat says the top home improvement stocks to watch are Home Depot, Lowe’s, Masco, Medallion Financial, Jewett-Cameron Trading, and ToughBuilt Industries, based on recent trading volume.
  • The article highlights that these companies give investors exposure to housing-market trends, consumer home-project spending, and broader economic conditions through products and services tied to renovation and repair.
  • The featured businesses span different parts of the sector, from major retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s to suppliers, manufacturers, and lenders focused on home improvement projects.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Masco, Medallion Financial, Jewett-Cameron Trading, and ToughBuilt Industries are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that sell products and services used for renovating, repairing, and upgrading homes, such as building materials, tools, appliances, and hardware. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as a way to gain exposure to housing market trends, consumer spending on home projects, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCTC

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBLT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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