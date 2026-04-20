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Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener identified TSMC, Applied Materials, and Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) as the top manufacturing stocks by dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • TSMC and Applied Materials are core semiconductor-related names — TSMC is a leading contract foundry (noted for a post-earnings dip but few signs of AI-driven weakness) and Applied supplies chip-making equipment and services.
  • Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) corresponds to 1180 Life Sciences, a clinical-stage biotech focused on fibrosis, anti-TNF and synthetic CBD-analog platforms, showing the list includes a development-stage biotech rather than a traditional manufacturer.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Flag Ship Acquisition are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, or consumer products—through industrial processes. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, commodity costs, labor and supply-chain factors, and capital expenditures, making them a common choice for growth, income, or diversification depending on industry dynamics and valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETHZ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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