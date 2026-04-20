Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Flag Ship Acquisition are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, or consumer products—through industrial processes. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, commodity costs, labor and supply-chain factors, and capital expenditures, making them a common choice for growth, income, or diversification depending on industry dynamics and valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETHZ

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