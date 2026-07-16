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Top Mining Stocks To Watch Today - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlighted seven mining-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Caterpillar, IREN, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, TeraWulf, Barrick Mining, and BitMine Immersion Technologies.
  • The list spans both traditional metals miners and bitcoin-mining companies, showing how the “mining” category now includes gold, copper, and crypto-linked businesses.
  • The article notes that mining stocks can offer exposure to commodity demand and prices, but they are often volatile because earnings depend on metal prices, operating costs, regulation, and project execution.
  • Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, IREN, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, TeraWulf, Barrick Mining, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies that explore for, develop, or produce minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, iron ore, and lithium. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to commodity prices and resource demand, but they can also be volatile because profits depend on factors like metal prices, operating costs, regulation, and project success. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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