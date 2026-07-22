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Top Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
NetEase logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven “music stocks” to watch, led by NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Zeta Network Group, and Innovative Eyewear. These names were identified as the highest-dollar-volume music-related stocks over the past several days.
  • The companies span multiple parts of the music ecosystem, including streaming, online karaoke, live entertainment, record labels, music publishing, and audio technology. That means investors can gain exposure to music trends through very different business models.
  • Several of the highlighted stocks operate beyond pure music, such as NetEase’s gaming and cloud services, Dolby’s broader audio/video licensing, and Innovative Eyewear’s smart glasses that support hands-free music and calls. This suggests the “music stocks” theme includes tech-enabled and adjacent entertainment businesses as well as traditional media companies.
  • Five stocks we like better than NetEase.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Zeta Network Group, and Innovative Eyewear are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of companies whose business is tied to the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, music publishers, instrument makers, or audio technology firms. For stock market investors, the term refers to these publicly traded companies as a way to gain exposure to trends in music consumption, live entertainment, and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNB

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUCY

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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