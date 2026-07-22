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Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Research - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene as the nanotechnology stocks to watch, citing them as the names with the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • The article highlights nanotechnology as a high-risk, high-potential-growth theme tied to emerging industries such as medicine, electronics, energy, and advanced materials.
  • Each featured company represents a different nanotech application: Onto Innovation focuses on process control tools, NVE on spintronics devices, Nano Dimension on additive manufacturing, and Clene on clinical-stage nanotechnology-based therapeutics.
  • Interested in Onto Innovation? Here are five stocks we like better.

Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or commercialize technologies at the nanoscale, typically involving materials, devices, or systems measured in billionths of a meter. For stock market investors, these stocks often represent exposure to emerging industries such as medicine, electronics, energy, and advanced materials, and they can be considered higher-risk, higher-potential-growth investments due to the early-stage nature of many nanotech companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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