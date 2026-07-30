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Top Oil Stocks To Follow Now - July 30th

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Valero Energy, and BP are the five oil stocks highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener based on their recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span the energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, transportation fuels, and renewable or low-carbon energy operations.
  • Oil stocks may offer income and growth potential but remain exposed to volatile oil prices, geopolitical events, regulation, and changing energy demand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shell.

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Valero Energy, and BP are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or sale of oil and related energy products. For investors, oil stocks can offer income and growth potential but may be affected by volatile oil prices, geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and shifts in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shell Right Now?

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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