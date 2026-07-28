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Top Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 28th

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Amazon.com, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, McDonald's, Booking, Sherwin-Williams, and Home Depot are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing, groceries, electronics, or home improvement products. For investors, retail stocks can offer growth opportunities but may be sensitive to consumer spending, economic conditions, competition, and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

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