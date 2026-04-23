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Top Solar Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names First Solar (FSLR), Nextpower (NXT), and SolarEdge (SEDG) as the top solar stocks by recent dollar trading volume; First Solar makes thin‑film PV modules, Nextpower supplies utility‑scale trackers (NX Horizon and NX Horizon‑XTR), and SolarEdge builds DC‑optimized inverters and energy storage systems.
  • Investors seeking solar exposure should weigh sector-specific risks — including policy changes, commodity and technology shifts, and project financing dynamics — even as the industry shows growth tailwinds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Solar, Nextpower, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are equities of publicly traded companies whose business is tied to the solar energy industry—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, solar project developers and operators, installation and services firms, or suppliers of related components. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of solar power but should consider sector-specific risks like policy changes, commodity and technology shifts, and project financing dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Solar Right Now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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