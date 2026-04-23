Top Solar Stocks To Research - April 23rd

First Solar, Nextpower, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are equities of publicly traded companies whose business is tied to the solar energy industry—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, solar project developers and operators, installation and services firms, or suppliers of related components. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of solar power but should consider sector-specific risks like policy changes, commodity and technology shifts, and project financing dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

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