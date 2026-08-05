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Top Travel Stocks To Watch Now - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Booking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven travel-related stocks are highlighted: Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Travelers Companies, Trip.com Group, Allegiant Travel, OUTFRONT Media, and MakeMyTrip.
  • The companies span online travel booking, insurance, air transportation, out-of-home advertising, and travel services, offering varied exposure to the broader travel and tourism industry.
  • Travel-stock performance is influenced by consumer demand, economic conditions, fuel costs, exchange rates, and events affecting mobility; the stocks were selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume within the sector.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Booking, Expedia Group, Travelers Companies, Trip.com Group, Allegiant Travel, OUTFRONT Media, and MakeMyTrip are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies in the travel and tourism industry, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies, and booking platforms. Their performance is often influenced by consumer travel demand, economic conditions, fuel costs, exchange rates, and events that affect mobility or tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUT

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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