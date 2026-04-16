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Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights top Virtual Reality stocks by recent dollar trading volume, naming Meta Platforms (META), zSpace (ZSPC), The Glimpse Group (VRAR) and DIH Holding US (DHAIW); these stocks give exposure to VR/AR, gaming, sensors and semiconductors but carry higher volatility and execution risk.
  • Meta Platforms is emphasized as a major VR player, operating both its Family of Apps (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) and Reality Labs, signaling a continued strategic push into VR headsets and wearables.
  • Smaller specialized plays include zSpace (commercial AR/VR hardware and K‑12/workforce learning software), The Glimpse Group (enterprise VR/AR platforms for healthcare and training), and DIH Holding (robotics and VR rehabilitation systems), offering targeted exposure to niche VR markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, manufacturing, or delivering virtual reality hardware, software, content, platforms, or related services. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the VR industry (often overlapping with augmented/mixed reality, gaming, sensors, and semiconductors) and typically carry growth potential alongside higher volatility and execution risk common to emerging-technology sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

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