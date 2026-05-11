Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Topaz Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$23.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of C$88.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Topaz Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.32%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company's Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company's Processing Revenue and Other Income.

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