TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) VP Sells $450,400.00 in Stock

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • TopBuild VP sell: Vice President Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $450.40 on Nov. 26 for $450,400, reducing his holdings by 9.66% to 9,349 shares (≈$4.21M).
  • Stock performance: BLD traded near $452.63 (down $2.50) with a $12.71B market cap, 12‑month range of $266.26–$461.49, and 50/200‑day moving averages of $422.02/$382.20.
  • Fundamentals & analyst view: TopBuild beat Q earnings (EPS $5.36 vs. $5.22) on $1.39B revenue; analysts rate the stock a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of $430 and several price targets as high as $500.
  Interested in TopBuild?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.63. 99,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.20. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $461.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

