Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

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Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE CALY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc NYSE: MODG is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

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