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Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Topgolf Callaway Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: CALY) from a "hold" to a "strong-buy" in a report released Wednesday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — UBS raised its price target to $15 with a "neutral" rating while Weiss Ratings issued a "sell," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.
  • The stock opened at $14.29, trades in a 12-month range of $5.86–$16.65, has a market cap of about $2.60 billion and a negative P/E of -44.65, reflecting current losses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE CALY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc NYSE: MODG is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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