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Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Purchases 7,718 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 7,718 shares of Total Return Securities on April 16 at an average price of $6.06, and now owns 103,000 shares valued at approximately $624,180, an 8.10% increase in his position.
  • Dakos has made multiple insider purchases between March 5 and April 17 totaling about 51,752 shares (roughly $310,000), signaling sustained insider buying activity.
  • Institutional investors hold 41.12% of SWZ, with several firms establishing new stakes recently and Bank of America increasing its position by 375% to 13,672 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Total Return Securities.

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos acquired 7,718 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,771.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,180. This represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 17th, Andrew Dakos acquired 3,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Dakos bought 547 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $3,303.88.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Andrew Dakos bought 4,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Andrew Dakos purchased 100 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $595.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Andrew Dakos acquired 4,863 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $28,837.59.
  • On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Dakos acquired 3,324 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $19,944.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Andrew Dakos acquired 1,700 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.
  • On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $72,120.00.

Total Return Securities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 103,882 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,252. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company's stock.

About Total Return Securities

(Get Free Report)

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ)

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