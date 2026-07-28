Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Director Buys 2,000 Shares

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) Director Moritz Sell purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,081.56. The trade was a 8.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Total Return Securities Stock Performance

Shares of SWZ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 19,141 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,707. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Total Return Securities by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 325,669 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 33,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 101,537 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 437,018 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

About Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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