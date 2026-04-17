Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.07. Total Return Securities shares last traded at $6.0530, with a volume of 73,455 shares trading hands.

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Total Return Securities Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Return Securities

In related news, CEO Andrew Dakos bought 4,863 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $28,837.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 88 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521.84. This trade represents a -101.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 113,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $677,139.32. The trade was a 9.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,487 shares of company stock valued at $531,582. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Total Return Securities by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 325,669 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Total Return Securities by 33,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 101,537 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Total Return Securities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Total Return Securities by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 437,018 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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