TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.3333.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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