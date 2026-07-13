TotalEnergies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 176% compared to the typical volume of 1,851 call options.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 236,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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