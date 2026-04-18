Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 615,152 shares changing hands.

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Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of C$56.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.66 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 23.53%. On average, analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on developing production on its four onshore lease operatorship properties (Coora Block 1 & 2, WD-4 & WD-8) and its Fyzabad onshore property.

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