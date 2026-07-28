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Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Tourmaline Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tourmaline Oil has a consensus “Hold” rating from 12 analysts: six holds, four buys, one strong buy, and one sell. The average one-year price target is $65.00.
  • Shares opened at $45.05 and were reported down 2.4%, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a $17.5 billion market capitalization and low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
  • Tourmaline reported quarterly EPS of $1.23, exceeding the $0.62 analyst estimate, while revenue of $1.12 billion was below the $1.15 billion consensus forecast.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tourmaline Oil.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMLF

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of -0.22.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.61. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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