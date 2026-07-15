Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company's stock.

Tower Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tower Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tower announced a $3 billion dual-track expansion in Japan focused on silicon photonics, silicon germanium, and advanced packaging, with support from the Japanese government. The plan includes a $1 billion grant, which lowers Tower’s net capital burden and improves the economics of the project. Article Title

Tower announced a $3 billion dual-track expansion in Japan focused on silicon photonics, silicon germanium, and advanced packaging, with support from the Japanese government. The plan includes a $1 billion grant, which lowers Tower’s net capital burden and improves the economics of the project. Positive Sentiment: The company said the expansion is aimed at meeting accelerating demand from AI and data center customers, especially for optical connectivity where silicon photonics can help replace slower, hotter copper connections. That positions TSEM as a more direct beneficiary of AI hardware spending. Article Title

The company said the expansion is aimed at meeting accelerating demand from AI and data center customers, especially for optical connectivity where silicon photonics can help replace slower, hotter copper connections. That positions TSEM as a more direct beneficiary of AI hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Tower said it has already secured $1.3 billion in 2027 customer contracts tied to the new capacity, signaling that demand is not just speculative but already backed by commitments. Article Title

Tower said it has already secured $1.3 billion in 2027 customer contracts tied to the new capacity, signaling that demand is not just speculative but already backed by commitments. Neutral Sentiment: The expansion has a long buildout timeline, with one track expected to be ready in late 2027 and the new facility expected to add meaningful accretion later. Investors may like the growth outlook, but they will still watch execution, construction timing, and capex closely. Article Title

The expansion has a long buildout timeline, with one track expected to be ready in late 2027 and the new facility expected to add meaningful accretion later. Investors may like the growth outlook, but they will still watch execution, construction timing, and capex closely. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish reaction, the project is capital intensive and carries execution risk, including delays, cost overruns, and dependence on government grant conditions. Those factors could pressure margins if the ramp does not proceed smoothly. Article Title

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $11.42 on Wednesday, reaching $266.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 442,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.57. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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