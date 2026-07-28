Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to announce earnings of $0.7580 per share and revenue of $454.68 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 9.3%

TSEM opened at $203.40 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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