TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 90,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session's volume of 126,079 shares.The stock last traded at $13.7950 and had previously closed at $13.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded TOYO to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TOYO in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on TOYO in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TOYO in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TOYO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TOYO currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOYO

TOYO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOYO

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOYO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TOYO worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

TOYO Company Profile

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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