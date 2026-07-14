TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.8333.

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A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company's stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 201.40, a quick ratio of 201.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $649.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.15 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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