TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million.

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TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 534,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,704. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 201.40 and a quick ratio of 201.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 530,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,164 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

Further Reading

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