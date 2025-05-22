TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 165,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,242. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,525 shares of the company's stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company's stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

