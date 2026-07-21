TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $37.3020 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.15 million. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 201.40, a current ratio of 201.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,930,865 shares of the company's stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,146 shares of the company's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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