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Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Tracsis logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Tracsis's stock crossed above its 200-day moving average (GBX 325.98), trading as high as GBX 330 and last at GBX 328.88 on volume of 47,268 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: Berenberg reiterated a "Buy" and the consensus rating is Buy with an average target price of GBX 550.
  • Valuation and profitability concerns: The company has a market cap of £97.89m, a high P/E of 194.61, a net margin of 0.63% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, suggesting stretched valuation and weak profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.98 and traded as high as GBX 330. Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 328.88, with a volume of 47,268 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tracsis presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 550.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tracsis

Tracsis Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 316.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX 25.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that Tracsis plc will post 38.5149202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. Tracsis's products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers. The Group is split into two principal operating areas built around detailed industry knowledge and expertise: Rail Technology & Services: A software, technology and product led business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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