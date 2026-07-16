Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $4.6251 billion for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2%

TSCO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Trending Headlines about Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tractor Supply announced a nationwide partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery from more than 2,400 stores, expanding convenience for pet, livestock, and farm essentials and potentially supporting sales growth. Article Title

Tractor Supply announced a nationwide partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery from more than 2,400 stores, expanding convenience for pet, livestock, and farm essentials and potentially supporting sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst notes show conflicting views: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $35 but kept an overweight rating, while Telsey Advisory lowered its target to $40 and maintained outperform, suggesting valuation is more attractive even though near-term expectations have softened. Article Title

Multiple analyst notes show conflicting views: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $35 but kept an overweight rating, while Telsey Advisory lowered its target to $40 and maintained outperform, suggesting valuation is more attractive even though near-term expectations have softened. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage pieces comparing Tractor Supply with other consumer and retail names may be keeping investors focused on the company’s growth profile, but they do not appear to bring a major new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Broader coverage pieces comparing Tractor Supply with other consumer and retail names may be keeping investors focused on the company’s growth profile, but they do not appear to bring a major new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Tractor Supply from hold to strong sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock and likely weighing on shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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