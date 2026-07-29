Tracy Clarke Acquires 3,029 Shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH - Get Free Report) insider Tracy Clarke acquired 3,029 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 819 per share, for a total transaction of £24,807.51.

Get Inchcape alerts: Sign Up

Inchcape Trading Up 4.4%

Inchcape stock traded up GBX 36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 861.50. 1,463,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,325. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 640.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 895. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 807.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 811.28.

Inchcape announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,274 to GBX 1,277 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,170 target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inchcape from GBX 830 to GBX 870 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on INCH

Inchcape News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Inchcape this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inchcape increased its ongoing share-buyback authorization from £175 million to £250 million , a move that management described as a show of confidence. Share repurchases can support earnings per share and reduce the number of shares outstanding. Inchcape boosts share buyback to £250m in show of confidence

Inchcape increased its ongoing share-buyback authorization from , a move that management described as a show of confidence. Share repurchases can support earnings per share and reduce the number of shares outstanding. Positive Sentiment: Non-executive director Tracy Clarke purchased 3,029 ordinary shares . Although relatively small, the insider buying may reinforce investor confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Inchcape Discloses Share Purchase by Non-Executive Director Tracy Clarke

Non-executive director Tracy Clarke purchased . Although relatively small, the insider buying may reinforce investor confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating with a GBX 1,050 price target, while Berenberg maintained its buy rating with a GBX 1,170 target. Citigroup also retained a buy rating and modestly raised its target to GBX 1,277, providing a broadly favorable analyst backdrop.

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating with a GBX 1,050 price target, while Berenberg maintained its buy rating with a GBX 1,170 target. Citigroup also retained a buy rating and modestly raised its target to GBX 1,277, providing a broadly favorable analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its price target from GBX 830 to GBX 870 but maintained a hold rating, suggesting some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the broader positive recommendations.

Deutsche Bank lifted its price target from GBX 830 to GBX 870 but maintained a rating, suggesting some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the broader positive recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: Inchcape Romania is reportedly adding Chinese electric-vehicle brand GAC AION to its distribution portfolio. The move could expand the company’s brand offering, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. GAC AION enters Romania through Inchcape

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inchcape, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inchcape wasn't on the list.

While Inchcape currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here