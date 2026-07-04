Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Sold Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC downgraded Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,067,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 412,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 308,982 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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