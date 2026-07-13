Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 424% compared to the average volume of 1,692 call options.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 294,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,783. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 943.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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