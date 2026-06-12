Traders Buy High Volume of Merck & Co., Inc. Call Options (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 170,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of 455% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,710 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,727 shares of the company's stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 54,101 shares of the company's stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merck Animal Health announced a definitive agreement to acquire TARGAN, a poultry biodevice company, which could strengthen Merck’s animal health division and broaden its technology-driven growth opportunities. Merck Animal Health to Acquire TARGAN

Merck Animal Health announced a definitive agreement to acquire TARGAN, a poultry biodevice company, which could strengthen Merck’s animal health division and broaden its technology-driven growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Merck saw unusually heavy call option buying, with traders purchasing 170,441 calls, a sharp jump versus normal volume that often signals bullish expectations from sophisticated investors.

Merck saw unusually heavy call option buying, with traders purchasing 170,441 calls, a sharp jump versus normal volume that often signals bullish expectations from sophisticated investors. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating on Merck, while another article highlighted that Wall Street’s overall bullish view continues to keep MRK on investors’ radar.

Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating on Merck, while another article highlighted that Wall Street’s overall bullish view continues to keep MRK on investors’ radar. Neutral Sentiment: Merck has also been featured in broader market commentary and “most searched” lists, suggesting rising attention rather than a new fundamental catalyst.

Merck has also been featured in broader market commentary and “most searched” lists, suggesting rising attention rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted Merck’s recent trading uptick but said it lagged the broader market, indicating modest price strength rather than a major breakout. Merck (MRK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.05. 10,926,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,123. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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