Traders Buy Large Volume of Boeing Call Options (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 119,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,533 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.35.

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Boeing Trading Up 5.1%

BA traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.75. Boeing has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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